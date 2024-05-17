Rangers fans toss hats during MSG viewing party after Kreider's 3rd goal

New York Rangers fans weren’t going to let a little bit of distance stop them from celebrating Chris Kreider’s natural hat trick on Thursday.

During a viewing party at Madison Square Garden, Rangers fans tossed hats onto the ice after the veteran forward scored three consecutive goals in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at PNC Arena.

Down 3-1 to start the third period, Kreider scored three straight times to give the Rangers the lead and help clinch the series with a 5-3 victory.