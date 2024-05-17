Rangers fans toss hats during MSG viewing party after Kreider's 3rd goal

Forward scores 3 goals in 3rd period during Game 6 of Eastern 2nd round

NYR@CAR R2, Gm6: Check out the scene at Madison Square Garden after Kreider's hat trick

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

New York Rangers fans weren’t going to let a little bit of distance stop them from celebrating Chris Kreider’s natural hat trick on Thursday.

During a viewing party at Madison Square Garden, Rangers fans tossed hats onto the ice after the veteran forward scored three consecutive goals in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at PNC Arena.

Down 3-1 to start the third period, Kreider scored three straight times to give the Rangers the lead and help clinch the series with a 5-3 victory.

After the veteran's third goal, Rangers fans were on their feet at the Garden, singing the team’s goal song and throwing their caps on the ice.

The veteran forward ended his night giving his game stick to a young Hurricanes fan in the stands.

Kreider became the third player in franchise history to record a hat trick in one period during a playoff game, joining Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier on the list.

