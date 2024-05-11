Hockey Moms did it all for Martinook, Robertson brothers on way to NHL

It's not just Mother's Day, it's Hockey Mom's Day.

The NHL is celebrating Mother's Day with a special spotlight on a pair of moms who, like so many others across the world, sacrificed to help their children reach their full potential.

The new featurettes shine a light on Wendy Martinook, mother of Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook and Mercedes Robertson, mother of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson and Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson.

Wendy Martinook, who works with people born with disabilities in the community of Leduc, Alberta, talks about Jordan's one-track mind as he was growing up. She revealed that Jordan first started to take interest in the game while poking around his mother's hockey equipment bag.