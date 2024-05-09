Utah releases 20 finalists for team name, unveils fan vote

The poll lists 20 options compiled from an initial poll that ran last month, and fans can choose their top four options during the first round of voting.

The next steps will be announced by the owners later this summer.

For the inaugural season in 2024-25, the team will wear jerseys that display “Utah.” The team name will be implemented for the 2025-26 season, along with the logo, mascot and colors.

"Once the team name has been selected, SEG will work diligently to craft the team identity – logo, mascot, colors, and other branding elements – which will debut for the 2025-26 NHL season," the SEG said.