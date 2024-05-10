Canucks' Soucy sees support from former school, somewhat

Canucks defenseman sees Irma School, where he attended, split for series vs. Oilers

oilers

© Courtesy Irma School

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Carson Soucy understands why kids and teachers at his old school in Irma, Alberta are conflicted about who to cheer for in the Western Conference Second Round against the Edmonton Oilers but the Vancouver Canucks defenseman still took note of who wore what jersey for a school photo.

Soucy, who is from Alberta and grew up cheering for the Oilers, pointed to the photo from his old school in Irma, a small town of less than 500 people located just over 100 miles southeast of Edmonton, and noted the split in jerseys.

“They had a big Oiler section and Vancouver section,” Soucy said. “A little more Oilers jerseys than I would have liked to see but I understand that's hard for lifetime Oilers fans to root for the Canucks this postseason. But I'll be taking notes on who's wearing Vancouver jerseys. Obviously, I got a lot of relatives back home repping the Canucks jerseys yesterday, so it's good to see.”

Irma School posted photos of students and staff wearing jerseys and holding a flag for each team. There is a sign-up sheet with a picture of Soucy on one side and Oilers star Connor McDavid on the other, and all the possible outcomes in the best-of-7 series, including which team would win and in how many games, for everyone to sign their name to a prediction.

oilers sheet

© Courtesy Irma School

There are also Canucks and Oilers flags flying in front of the school, with the Canucks on top heading into Game 1 because they swept the four-game regular season series and plans to change the position based on the outcome of each game. 

The Vancouver flag remained on top after a 5-4 win in Game 1. 

“A little extra motivation,” Soucy said. “But I understand the Oilers mean a lot to that part of Alberta so you can see why there's still lots of Edmonton jerseys.”

Short Shifts

Oilers gift O’Neal signed Hyman jersey, stick

Utah releases 20 finalists for team name, unveils fan vote

Trocheck celebrates 2OT goal in Game 2 with Rangers fans

World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday cheering on Stars at Game 1

Ducks goalie coach Maharaj rings bell in celebration of being cancer free

Bergeron fires up Bruins fans before Game 7 at TD Garden

Shania Twain hypes up Golden Knights fans before Game 6

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 3

Nurse excited to watch sister play in WNBA Canada Game

Panthers release puck commemorating ‘The Bobbery’

Woll lays out for thrilling backhand stick save in Game 6

Miller wears Silovs’ dress shirt during practice

'Shaq Hyman' returns to ‘NHL on TNT’ studio with makeshift skates 

Predators penalty kill rewarded with action figures for good play

O'Neal stops by 'NHL on TNT' studio to clown around as 'Shaq Hyman'

Vikings draft pick McCarthy receives phone call from Gretzky in middle of interview

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 26

Andersen’s glove stays hot with 2 spectacular saves against Islanders