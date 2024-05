Shaquille O’Neal now has a jersey to go with his new nickname.

The Basketball Hall of Fame center received a signed Zach Hyman jersey from the Edmonton Oilers during the “NBA on TNT” on Wednesday.

O’Neal was thrilled with the personalized gift from the Oilers forward and the hockey stick.

“To Shaq, Thanks for all the support!” Hyman wrote on the jersey.

“Zach, I love you brother,” O’Neal said as he held up the sweater.