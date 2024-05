Jeremy Swayman delivered his father a perfect birthday present: a Game 5 win.

The Boston Bruins goalie wished his dad a happy birthday after he led his team to a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

During a postgame interview with Sportsnet, Swayman was asked what it meant to get the win on his father’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Dad. I love you so much,” Swayman said. “See you in Boston.”