Savannah Bananas bring hockey to ballpark for ‘Bananaball’ game

Savannah Bananas fans may have had to do a double take to make sure they didn’t accidentally go to the hockey game last week.

During one of their recent “Bananaball” baseball games – where anything and everything can happen on the field – a couple of the Bananas players brought their hockey gear to the ballpark.

With their catcher in a full goalie uniform and their pitcher taking slapshots with a hockey stick and gloves from the mound, the Bananas created a crossover that neither baseball fans nor hockey fans probably expected.