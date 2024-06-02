Rangers coach Laviolette can't help but laugh at shirtless Panthers fan

It was a strong Florida Panthers crowd in attendance for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

One fan in particular was flexing pretty hard.

During an in-game interview with New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette, one young fan in the crowd ditched his shirt and made his move going for the videobomb.

As Laviolette spoke to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the kid made the classic muscle man pose trying to garner a little attention. The coach couldn't help but laugh, saying to Kaplan, "How about this guy behind us?"

"He likes the interview more than you do," Kaplan laughed.

The coach chuckled and gave the kid a smile before turning his attention back to the bench.