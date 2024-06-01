Oilers ‘butt heads’ playing Mario Kart on plane

The Edmonton Oilers are playing for more than one Cup this Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In a postgame interview after Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, goalie Stuart Skinner revealed playing Mario Kart on the team plane will help him decompress a little before the upcoming Game 6.

“Tomorrow, I get to live my life and go on the plane and beat these guys at Mario Kart,” Skinner told reporters on Friday. “I’ll probably get a couple of first places. I’m sure of it.”

The Oilers goalie also revealed he plays with the character Toad.