Oilers ‘butt heads’ playing Mario Kart on plane

Skinner talks about crushing teammates, Draisaitl dislikes video game

Oilers Mario Kart

© Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Edmonton Oilers are playing for more than one Cup this Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In a postgame interview after Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, goalie Stuart Skinner revealed playing Mario Kart on the team plane will help him decompress a little before the upcoming Game 6.

“Tomorrow, I get to live my life and go on the plane and beat these guys at Mario Kart,” Skinner told reporters on Friday. “I’ll probably get a couple of first places. I’m sure of it.”

The Oilers goalie also revealed he plays with the character Toad.

However, not all the Oilers are fans of the Mario party on the plane.

“I can’t stand that they play Mario Kart,” Leon Draisaitl told reporters on Saturday before their flight. “We butt heads on that all the time, but it’s going to be a long flight so I better [stand it]."

Draisaitl said he instead spends the flights bugging his teammates playing and throwing in comments from time to time.

The Oilers probably agree on one thing: the Stanley Cup would look real nice next to the Mushroom Cup.

Short Shifts

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 31

99-year-old Rangers fan celebrates birthday in style

Oettinger’s stray stick robs McDavid of goal in Game 4

Smith makes impromptu appearance on McAfee show, talks Utah franchise 

Barkley gets signed Draisaitl jersey on 'NBA on TNT'

Lafreniere scores slick goal as Rangers fans in Central Park celebrate

Panthers honor World War II veteran Terens at Game 3

Travis Kelce attends Game 2 of Western Conference Final in Dallas

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 24

Oettinger makes amazing stick save to stop McDavid in 1st overtime

ThunderBug surprises McDonagh’s kids with welcome back video

NHL providing data-driven broadcast of Western Conference Final

NFL’s Dolphins wish Panthers luck ahead of Eastern Conference Final

Silvos stretches for impressive glove save in Game 7

Canucks coach Tocchet sees old spaghetti cooking video resurface

Rangers fans toss hats during MSG viewing party after Kreider's 3rd goal

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 17

Hurricanes' Martinook makes stunning, sliding stop to deny Rangers