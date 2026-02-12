Tkachuk reads letter from 11-year-old Panthers fan at 2026 Olympics

A young Florida Panthers fan sent Matthew Tkachuk well wishes with a side of chirps.

The Panthers forward read a letter from an 11-year-old fan named Cambridge wishing him good luck at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in a video posted by USA Hockey on social media.

Cambridge wrote he lived in Italy for almost a year and went to school on the military base due to his mother’s job. The young fan’s late father was a Panthers fan.

“I know you had a lot of great moments in your career, but in my opinion the best had to be the back-to-back Stanley Cup wins,” Tkachuk read from Cambridge’s letter. “That had to feel good. Especially because your brother has none.”

Tkachuk chuckled at the chirp and said it wasn’t “nice” but “hilarious.”