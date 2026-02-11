Markstrom’s sons, wife wish him good luck at 2026 Olympics 

Toddlers make adorable video for Team Sweden goalie with their mom

Markstrom fam video

© New Jersey Devils

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Jacob Markstrom’s biggest fans wished him good luck in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in an adorable video posted by the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

The Swedish goalie’s sons, Clark and Cruz, rocked No. 25 beanies in Team Sweden’s colors as they sent their well wishes alongside their mom, Amanda.

“Hello, daddy. Have fun at hockey,” Clark said in the video. “Good luck in the Olympics. We love you.”

The toddler then got closer to the camera to jump up and down and keep wishing his dad good luck.

Sweden played their first game of the Winter Games against Team Italy at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.

