Schaefer pumps up youth hockey team while making coaching debut

Islanders rookie serves as coach for Brantford 99ers U12 AAA team, leads group to victory

Matthew Schaefer coaching debut

© RCAH Sports

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Brantford 99ers were all smiles with Matthew Schaefer behind the bench.

The New York Islanders rookie made his coaching debut on Feb. 10 with the U12 AAA team based in Connecticut, visiting the youth hockey players and serving has their mentor for the day.

As soon as Schaefer ran into the locker room prior to the game – giving high fives to all the players – the kids screamed in excitement and couldn’t stop smiling as he read off the starting lineup.

“Boys, let’s go,” Schaefer said as he was pumping up the team. “Great game. I expect a big W.”

Joining Schaefer as an honorary coach was Ryan Scriven of the Brantford Titans (Greater Ontario Hockey League).

With the two hockey pros behind the bench, Brantford went on to win the game, 7-3.

“Good game, boys,” Schaefer said after the final horn, giving all his players high fives. “Great game, boys. Left it all out on the ice.”

The players then posed for a photo with Schaefer and Scriven to end the exciting evening.

