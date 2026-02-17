Schaefer pumps up youth hockey team while making coaching debut

As soon as Schaefer ran into the locker room prior to the game – giving high fives to all the players – the kids screamed in excitement and couldn’t stop smiling as he read off the starting lineup.

“Boys, let’s go,” Schaefer said as he was pumping up the team. “Great game. I expect a big W.”

Joining Schaefer as an honorary coach was Ryan Scriven of the Brantford Titans (Greater Ontario Hockey League).

With the two hockey pros behind the bench, Brantford went on to win the game, 7-3.

“Good game, boys,” Schaefer said after the final horn, giving all his players high fives. “Great game, boys. Left it all out on the ice.”

The players then posed for a photo with Schaefer and Scriven to end the exciting evening.