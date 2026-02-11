NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Golden Knights' Marner

The NHL debuts a new YouTube series called "My World," highlighting some of the game's brightest young international stars with episodes debuting throughout the months of January and February. The newest episode features Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner, a native of Markham, Ontario.

In his world: It's all new. Marner is from Markham, a major suburb of Toronto, played his amateur hockey less than two hours away in London and was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is his first season with the Golden Knights. "I was forever grateful for being a Maple Leaf and live out my childhood dream," he said. "You know, I'm still kind of figuring my way around the roads here. It's just so weird, 26 straight years of being in Toronto and driving on those roads, you know them like the back of your hand and now it's a totally different vibe."

What we learned: It may not seem like it, but 2026 in Milan will be Marner's first Olympics. He was an impact player for Canada in the 4 Nations Face-off in 2025, scoring an overtime winner against Sweden and setting up Connor McDavid's tournament winner against the United States.