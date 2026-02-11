Predators celebrate Josi’s captaincy at 2026 Olympics with cute photos

"It's a huge honor, you know?" Josi said after practice at the aux rink at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday. "Just representing your country at the Olympics is a huge honor, and being able to captain the team is pretty special, it's pretty cool."

Josi has represented Switzerland on the international stage multiple times throughout his career, including at the 2014 Sochi Olympics (the last time the NHL sent players to the tournament).

He played in the World Championships nine times, winning the silver medal three times (2013, 2018, 2023) and finished second in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey with Team Europe.

The Swiss open their Olympic tournament on Thursday against Team France at Santagiulia Arena (6:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, SN).

-- NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial Shawn P. Roarke contributed to this report