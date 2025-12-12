Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 12

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Mika Zibanejad and his daughter

Mika Zibanejad played dress up with his daughter during episode one of “Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise.” In a clip of the episode, the New York Rangers forward and his 2-year-old daughter, Ella, rocked Bluey onesies as they jumped around their living room. Zibanejad’s wife Irma, applauded her husband for “taking one for the team.”

Ranking: Dance mode

2. Los Angeles Kings moms and Seattle Kraken dads

The Seattle Kraken dads and Los Angeles Kings moms brought the energy to Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday. The Kraken dads and Kings moms met up during the game after their respective road trips with the teams overlapped. The Kings shared pictures of the hockey parents hanging out in a suite together during the game.

Ranking: A royal crossover

3. Jacob Fowler's mom

Jacob Fowler’s mom had a heartwarming reaction to her son’s NHL debut on Thursday. The Montreal Canadiens goalie’s mother teared up when she watched her son take his rookie lap before his first NHL game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Fowler, who made history as the first Florida-born goalie in the NHL, made 36 saves has he led the Canadiens to a 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Rankings: Happy tears

4. Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett is trying to keep up with the cool kids. The Florida Panthers forward scored the overtime winner to secure a 7-6 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. During his postgame interview, Bennett made the “6,7” hand gesture in response to the score.

Ranking: Okay, Unc

5. Mikko Rantanen's hometown

Miko Rantanen’s hometown in Finland chose a unique way to honor him. Nousiainen, Finland named a disc golf course after the Dallas Stars forward after Rantanen mentioned in an interview he enjoyed playing disc golf during his free time.

Ranking: Finn-tastic name

