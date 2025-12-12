Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 12

Jacob Fowler’s mom had a heartwarming reaction to her son’s NHL debut on Thursday. The Montreal Canadiens goalie’s mother teared up when she watched her son take his rookie lap before his first NHL game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Fowler, who made history as the first Florida-born goalie in the NHL, made 36 saves has he led the Canadiens to a 4-2 win over the Penguins.

