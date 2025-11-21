Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 21
Good things came in threes for Ryan Strome on Thursday. The Washington Capitals forward’s wife gave birth to their third daughter, Sutton, while he was playing in the team’s game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. In a postgame interview, an emotional Strome revealed his wife went into the labor early, having baby Sutton within two hours and he had no way of getting back to D.C. on time. He found out about the birth after the first period. Strome then followed up the news by recording three assists (one for each daughter?) in the Capitals 8-4 win.
Ranking: Girl dad magic x3
The Petry boys stole the show during their dad’s 1,000th NHL game celebrations this week. On Monday, Jeff Petry’s four sons read the starting lineup in the Florida Panthers locker room in honor of the veteran defenseman’s 1,000th NHL game. When they reached Petry’s name they said, “Number 2, our Daddio!” Then on Thursday, the Petry boys wore jerseys from the four other teams their dad has played for during a special pregame ceremony to celebrate his career accomplishment.
Ranking: Grand job, boys
Jake Oettinger put a smile on a fellow goalie’s face on Thursday. The Dallas Stars goalie gifted an autographed stick to a young goalie with cancer after he spotted a sign she held up in the stands at Rogers Arena. “Otter, I’m a goalie with cancer. Can I have your stick please?” the fan’s sign said.
Ranking: Goalies supporting goalies
4. Young Swedish fan
A young fan had a priceless reaction to receiving Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Sergei Murashov’s stick after the Global Series Game in Stockholm on Sunday. In a video posted by the Penguins, Murashov hands the boy his stick as he walks off the ice to the locker room. The young fan’s mouth dropped as he took the stick and handed it to his father.
Ranking: How Swede
Nick Paul had the cutest cheerleader in the stands during his season debut on Thursday. The Tampa Bay Lightning forward suited up for his first game this season after being sidelined with a wrist injury. Paul’s daughter was right on the glass to watch her dad during warmups. The adorable baby had a sweater on with a bear in a Lightning uniform as she touched the glass when she saw her father skate up.
Ranking: Cuteness overload alert