Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 21

Good things came in threes for Ryan Strome on Thursday. The Washington Capitals forward’s wife gave birth to their third daughter, Sutton, while he was playing in the team’s game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. In a postgame interview, an emotional Strome revealed his wife went into the labor early, having baby Sutton within two hours and he had no way of getting back to D.C. on time. He found out about the birth after the first period. Strome then followed up the news by recording three assists (one for each daughter?) in the Capitals 8-4 win.

Ranking: Girl dad magic x3