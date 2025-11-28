Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 28 

ss power rankings Nov 28

© Washington Capitals/Sydney Martin

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Sergei and Ilya Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin’s sons stole the show during his 900th goal celebration this week. The adorable mini Ovis joined their dad on the ice during warmups before the Washington Capitals honored their captain with a special pregame ceremony. The Capitals then posted a video of outtakes from Sergei and Ilya congratulating their dad on his accomplishment. “Congratulations Daddy for your 9,000 goals,” Sergei said trying remember how many goals his dad has. Ilya kept forgetting his line then said it too fast. By the end, Sergei was over making the video asking his mother Nastya, in Russian, if it was time to leave yet.

Ranking: Rewatching 9,000 times

2. Matthew Schaefer and the Martin Family

Matthew Schaefer continues to have no problem fitting into the Martin Family. The New York Islanders rookie joined Matt Martin and his family for their Thanksgiving picture. Schaefer held one of Martin’s daughters, Alice, in the photo. Martin’s wife, Sydney, shared the photo on social media writing, “Added three sweet boys this year.” The couple welcomed twin boys this summer.

Ranking: We’re thankful for this picture

3. Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators broke out the markers to draw some hand turkeys for Thanksgiving. While rocking turkey hats, the Predators showed off their varying degrees of artists ability that ranged from horrible to pretty bad. The feathers gave the Predators the most trouble with Brady Skjei's drawing resembling the closest thing to an actual turkey.

Ranking: Roasting their drawing skills like a turkey

4. Florida Panthers dads

The Florida Panthers dads’ were feeling festive in Nashville. During their Dad’s Trip, the Panthers fathers rocked cowboy outfits with matching brown vests and cowboy hats while watching their sons play against the Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Cameras caught the dads in their outfits celebrating a first period goal in the suite.

Ranking: Yeehaw

5. Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard really likes them apples. The Chicago Blackhawks social media team surprised the forward with 100 plastic apples at his locker in honor of Bedard recording his 100th NHL assist. Bedard is the youngest player to reach the accomplishment after he recorded two assists against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 21. In the video posted to social media, Bedard said he thought the apples were a Christmas prank.

Ranking: Apple of the Blackhawks eye

