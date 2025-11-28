Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 28 

Alex Ovechkin’s sons stole the show during his 900th goal celebration this week. The adorable mini Ovis joined their dad on the ice during warmups before the Washington Capitals honored their captain with a special pregame ceremony. The Capitals then posted a video of outtakes from Sergei and Ilya congratulating their dad on his accomplishment. “Congratulations Daddy for your 9,000 goals,” Sergei said trying remember how many goals his dad has. Ilya kept forgetting his line then said it too fast. By the end, Sergei was over making the video asking his mother Nastya, in Russian, if it was time to leave yet.

Ranking: Rewatching 9,000 times