Schaefer gets call from Lee after being drafted by Islanders

Who you gonna call? Your team's No. 1 pick at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

New York Islanders captain Anders Lee checked in with top pick Matthew Schaefer after the team made him the newest part of the organization on what was a very emotional night.

The 17-year-old defenseman, previously of Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, paid tribute to his late mother after hearing his name called. He arrived to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with a suit jacket that included photos and the signature of his mom, Jennifer, who passed away in February 2024 from breast cancer.