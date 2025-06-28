Schaefer gets call from Lee after being drafted by Islanders

No. 1 overall pick chats with captain after selection becomes official

Matthew Schaefer Bettman

© Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Who you gonna call? Your team's No. 1 pick at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

New York Islanders captain Anders Lee checked in with top pick Matthew Schaefer after the team made him the newest part of the organization on what was a very emotional night.

The 17-year-old defenseman, previously of Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, paid tribute to his late mother after hearing his name called. He arrived to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with a suit jacket that included photos and the signature of his mom, Jennifer, who passed away in February 2024 from breast cancer.

When the big moment arrived, the Islanders presented with him with a jersey that featured a Hockey Fights Cancer ribbon and the initials “JS” stitched on it.

“A lot of tears got to me today for sure,” Schaefer told Lee on the call. “I hear a lot of great things about the team. I know you’ve got a lot of guys under your wing, and obviously it starts with you. Can’t wait to meet you hopefully soon.”

“It’s going to be great, man,” Lee responded. “Soak it all in. It’s well-deserved. You’ve earned it. You worked for this, and you deserve everything that’s coming. … Welcome to the Island.”

The emotional night was capped off with the call from Lee, a moment the young defenseman is sure to remember for a long time to come.

Related Content

Schaefer keeps late mother close to heart at 2025 NHL Draft

Celebrities, sports stars shine at 2025 NHL Draft

Meredith Gaudreau makes Blue Jackets selection at 2025 NHL Draft

Adam Sandler announces Bruins' 2025 Draft pick as ‘Happy Gilmore’

Marguerite Moreau, Joshua Jackson announce Ducks 2025 Draft pick

Short Shifts

Celebrities, sports stars shine at 2025 NHL Draft

Meredith Gaudreau makes Blue Jackets selection at 2025 NHL Draft

Adam Sandler announces Bruins' 2025 Draft pick as ‘Happy Gilmore’

Marguerite Moreau, Joshua Jackson announce Ducks 2025 Draft pick

Schaefer keeps late mother close to heart at 2025 NHL Draft

Blackhawks unveil Centennial jersey for 2025-26 season

Ovechkin poses with baby goat for magazine cover

Bruins reveal new jerseys with video featuring Michael J. Fox

Panthers bring Stanley Cup to FIFA Club World Cup match

Blues release updated jerseys for upcoming season

Mikkola shows off new training routine using Stanley Cup

Live blog: Panthers Stanley Cup championship parade

Bennett shows off Conn Smythe Trophy for fans at parade

Tennis star Navratilova celebrates Stanley Cup with Panthers

Bennett visits local animal shelter with Conn Smythe Trophy

2025 NHL Draft prospects make video that will have you feeling very old

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 20

Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup win with Fort Lauderdale firefighters