The Buffalo Sabres were saucy towards their opponents.

The Sabres created a gallery of their 2025-26 season opponents as chicken wings, Buffalo's most famous dish, in a social media post on Tuesday.

Each opponent was dressed up as a theme pertaining to the team with a creative title on top in honor of the upcoming schedule drop.

For the Florida Panthers, the chicken wing featured a tail and whiskers drawn in sauce on the plate with the title, “Rat.”