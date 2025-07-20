Panthers appropriately celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Marchand artwork

Florida was all-in on frozen treats during run to second straight Stanley Cup title

Marchand ice cream

© Florida Panthers

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

When dessert is an integral part of your Stanley Cup championship, you have to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

The Florida Panthers did just that on Sunday, sharing some art work of forward Brad Marchand serving up some cold treats.

The ice cream thing started with a joke that Marchand was chomping on a Dairy Queen Blizzard between overtime periods during the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

From there it grew and grew on social media until the Panthers were stopping for pregame treats during the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

As we all know, players on a streak must respect that streak, which the Panthers did all the way to the second of their back-to-back titles.

As for Marchand, well he will be able to visit the DQ near Amerant Bank Arena a whole lot of times over the next six years.

Short Shifts

IndyCar driver Sting Ray Robb rocks Maple Leafs jersey before race

Wu-Tang Clan members show off Devils 'Jersey' jerseys during concert

Ovechkin wins ESPY for ‘Best Record-Breaking Performance’

NHL teams release 2025-26 schedules with creative social media videos

Sabres reveal season opponents as chicken wings

Shania Twain responds to Wolf’s T-shirt at Calgary Stampede

Luongo celebrates Stanley Cup with viral Labubu plush toys

After so many close calls, Pavelski finally wins American Century Championship

Greer uses day with Stanley Cup for charitable causes

Pavelski still atop leaderboard at American Century Championship

Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup again

Pavelski in familiar spot at top of American Century Golf Championship

Draisaitl donates 29 sets of hockey equipment to German youth team

Gaudreau’s daughter has precious reaction to mom at NHL Draft

Cooper brings out 4 Nations Face-Off trophy at Calgary Stampede

Marner family receives Vegas-style welcome from Golden Knights

Bettman joins 'The Pat McAfee Show' to talk state of hockey

Ovechkin named finalist for 2025 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award