Dustin Wolf’s outfit did impress Shania Twain much.

The Calgary Flames goalie received a shoutout from the Grammy Award winner on social media on Monday.

Wolf attended the Calgary Stampede this weekend rocking a shirt that said, “Let’s Go Girls,” a nod to Twain’s 1997 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Twain reposted the photo of Wolf from a fan on social media and wrote, “He’s the cutest!” with a heart eyes emoji.