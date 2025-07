“I just want to say a huge thanks to all the fans. Your support means everything to me and my family,” Ovechkin said in the video. “To my coaches, teammates and the entire Capitals organization, thank you for all your support. We accomplished something special this season and we did it together.

“A special thank you to Wayne Gretzky and his family for always being there for me. And to my wife, kids and my whole family, thank you for everything. See you soon guys. Take care.”

The NHL all-time leading scorer beat out UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, and Kevin Durant’s U.S. Olympic basketball performance for the honor.

It was Ovechkin’s fourth ESPY award.