After so many close calls, Pavelski finally wins American Century Championship

Former Sharks and Stars forward breaks through to take home title at annual event

Pavelski AC Championship

© Eakin Howard/Getty Images

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

After coming so close in years past, former NHL forward Joe Pavelski won the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South on Sunday.

Pavelski, who played 18 NHL seasons for the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars before retiring after the 2023-24 season, took home the title with a huge Sunday, scoring an event-high 29 points in its third and final round.

It's all part of a big weekend for Pavelski, who turned 41 years old on Friday and celebrated his 17th wedding anniversary as well.

"The birthday and anniversary always line up on this weekend. It's special coming out here," Pavelski said following the event holding the trophy. "Selfishly, I get to play a bunch of golf. It's a very competitive group out here and just an awesome setting. It feels so good to finally get one."

The tournament uses a Stableford format, awarding points for each hole's score. A hole in one is worth eight points, an eagle is six, birdie is three, par is 1 and bogey is zero points with negative two points being awarded for a double bogey or worse. Some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment participate in the annual event.

In the previous three tournaments, Pavelski has finished in second twice and in third once, including a playoff-hole loss to former tennis star Mardy Fish last year.

In nine appearances at the event, Pavelski finished in the top 10 eight times and was the runner-up three times.

The four-time NHL All-Star's big day included birdies on holes three, four, seven, 13 and 16 and he closed out his tournament with an eagle on the par-5 18th hole followed by plenty of hugs.

For the day, despite it not being a stroke-play event Pavelski still shot an impressive 4-under-par 68 on the 6,709-yard, Par-72 course. He becomes the third NHL player to win the event, joining five-time event champion Dan Quinn and Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.

"I got the text last night from Quinny," Pavelski said with a laugh. "Little pep talk. Pretty awesome to got get one for the hockey guys. We're a pretty tight knit group out there and there's a lot of great people involved. Just highly competitve athletes. I know they were cheering for me so it's special to get it done."

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz put up a valiant effort with 28 points on Sunday but his total of 64 points was nine off Pavelski's pace.

Musician Jake Owen was third with 62 points, former MLS star Taylor Twellman was in 4th with 61 points and four-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry rounded out the top five with 58 points for the tournament.

Freshly retired forward and member of the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals T.J. Oshie finished in a 32nd place tie with Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen (21 points apiece in the three-day event).

Matthew Tkachuk of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers finished in 36th place with 18 points.

Basketball Hall of Fame forward-turned NBA analyst and big hockey fan Charles Barkley fell to 69th place (-17 points), sandwiched between Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen and comedian Ray Romano. NHL Network's Kathryn Tappen finished in an 88th place tie with NFL Network's Rich Eisen (-60) in the 90-person field.

The fans as usual were out in full force. And Pavelski noticed.

"I'd like to give a little shout out to all the Sharks fans, the Bay Area fans... it doesn't go unnoticed when I hear you guys shouting, cheering from behind the rope," Pavelski said. "And then you sprinkle in a few Dallas fans. I saw out there a kid with a 16 jersey out there... The hockey side is special and the connections I had with the fans in San Jose and Dallas means the world to me."

