Wu-Tang Clan members show off Devils 'Jersey' jerseys during concert

Iconic hip hop group blows roof off Prudential Center while wearing home colors

rza method devils jerseys
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Wu-Tang Clan dressed the part at Prudential Center on Thursday night.

The legendary hip hop collective performed as part of their "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" farewell tour at the home of the New Jersey Devils, just a stone's throw from their beginnings in Staten Island, New York.

Various members of the group donned the Devils' popular black alternate "Jersey" jersey, each with the rapper's stage name sewn on the backplate and the No. 36, for the group's iconic debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Method Man, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and Capodonna and Y.D.B., the son of the late O.D.B., all wore the jerseys at points during the performance.

RZA, the group's producer closed the show wearing a home red No. 36 Devils jersey with "Wu-Tang" on the back plate.

Hip hop legends Lauryn Hill and Mary J. Blige also joined Wu-Tang on the Prudential Center stage during the show.

Rap group Run the Jewels performed as the opening act.

