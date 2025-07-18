Wu-Tang Clan members show off Devils 'Jersey' jerseys during concert

Wu-Tang Clan dressed the part at Prudential Center on Thursday night.

The legendary hip hop collective performed as part of their "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber" farewell tour at the home of the New Jersey Devils, just a stone's throw from their beginnings in Staten Island, New York.

Various members of the group donned the Devils' popular black alternate "Jersey" jersey, each with the rapper's stage name sewn on the backplate and the No. 36, for the group's iconic debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Method Man, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and Capodonna and Y.D.B., the son of the late O.D.B., all wore the jerseys at points during the performance.