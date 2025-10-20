Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 23 to raise breast cancer awareness

PinkRink
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

The St. Louis Blues will turn Enterprise Center pink on Thursday, Oct. 23, for the team’s annual Pink at the Rink game — an evening dedicated to raising awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer. Proceeds from the night will benefit Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, supporting life-saving research right here in St. Louis.

Fans can join the cause by visiting Blues for Kids beginning at 10 a.m. CT on game day to bid on exclusive autographed Blues memorabilia, with all proceeds going directly to Siteman Cancer Center. During the game, fans will also have the opportunity to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets from sellers throughout the arena or online, with proceeds benefiting Pink Ribbon Good, Blues for Kids, and the St. Louis Blues Alumni Association.

Come cheer on the Blues as they face off against the Utah Mammoth — and help us turn the rink pink in support of those affected by breast cancer.

Get your tickets today and be part of a night that’s about more than hockey — it’s about hope, community, and making a difference.

