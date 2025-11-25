Devils spend day with young fan ahead of Hockey Fights Cancer Night 

The New Jersey Devils signed the cutest addition to their depth chart on Tuesday.

The team hosted 7-year-old Trevor Bobev for practice as Hockey Fights Cancer month continues around the League.

Trevor, who was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma at 3 years old and has been in remission since February 2022, started his day off by signing a one-day contract with the Devils in executive vice president of hockey operations Martin Brodeur’s office.

His dad, Dan, mom, Gina, and two sisters, Maggie and Gianna, looked on as he added his signature to the contract.