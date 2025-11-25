Devils spend day with young fan ahead of Hockey Fights Cancer Night 

7-year-old Trevor Bobev signs 1-day contract with team, skates with players

Trevor HFC practice Devils

© New Jersey Devils

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The New Jersey Devils signed the cutest addition to their depth chart on Tuesday.

The team hosted 7-year-old Trevor Bobev for practice as Hockey Fights Cancer month continues around the League.

Trevor, who was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma at 3 years old and has been in remission since February 2022, started his day off by signing a one-day contract with the Devils in executive vice president of hockey operations Martin Brodeur’s office.

His dad, Dan, mom, Gina, and two sisters, Maggie and Gianna, looked on as he added his signature to the contract.

Trevor Marty

© New Jersey Devils

After the ink dried, Trevor made his way to the locker room where he found his own personalized locker waiting for him with his new sweater. After head coach Sheldon Keefe introduced him to his new teammates, one of Trevor's favorite players, Nico Hischier, took him around the locker room to give them all fist bumps.

The Devils played a big part in helping cheer Trevor up during his treatment at the Rutgers Cancer Institute. One night, a nurse overheard him cheering for the Devils and alerted the hospital staff. The hospital then hooked Trevor up with suite tickets to his first-ever Devils game where he got to ride the Zamboni during intermission.

“It's special, this is really cool,” Dan said. “I've been a big Devils fan for 30 years, at least, and now bringing my family to games and stuff. We've always had the Devils in our world. I think it's more special that Trevor was able to beat the cancer and all of this is just icing on the cake. I love celebrating him.”

Trevor practice 1

© New Jersey Devils

The Bobev family also have a special connection to Devils play-by-play announcer Don La Greca, who coached Trevor in baseball alongside his son, Marco. The MSG broadcaster joined the family at practice.

“It’s just so thrilling,” La Greca said. “When they told me Trevor was going to be here [I said] ‘I just coached him this fall in fall baseball.’ He was one of my better players. He’s got such great spirit, just to be involved in it I thought the timing was perfect. It’s such an amazing story and to be a part of, it’s just the coolest thing. I’m so happy for him.”

For Trevor, the most exciting part of the day was going to be lacing up his skates and joining the Devils on the ice. His dad said he asked in the car if they were going to let him shoot and the 7-year-old revealed he had been practicing his shot at home.

When it was time to hit the ice, Trevor, who plays center, easily put one past the legs of Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom. He even fed the puck to Hischier for a goal.

Trevor on ice

© New Jersey Devils

The Devils captain called the 7-year-old the real fighter and was happy to take some time out to make his day.

“It’s awesome,” Hischier said. “It’s obviously great to have him out here and seeing him smile. Showing him what a day looks like for us and I think it’s great thing, a great thing to do in the community. I hope he had a great day, had fun and will remember it for the rest of his life.”

Trevor will continue his time with the team on Saturday when the Devils host their Hockey Fights Cancer Night during their game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center.

