Tennis stars get custom Devils jerseys after New Jersey tournament

Alcaraz, Tiafoe, Anisimova, Pegula compete in ‘A Racquet at The Rock,’ get special gifts from team

Tennis stars get Devils jerseys

© Prudential Center

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

These tennis stars are serving with their new looks.

The New Jersey Devils gifted team jerseys to Carlos Alcaraz, Francis Tiafoe, Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula after Sunday’s “A Racquet at The Rock” competition that saw the four players match up at Prudential Center.

The exhibition matches featured Alcaraz (the reigning US Open champion and current World No. 1) face off against two-time US Open semifinalist Tiafoe, and the 2025 Wimbledon and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova play 2024 US Open finalist Jessica Pegula.

Fans were in for a treat, as both matches ended in upsets, with Tiafoe taking down Alcaraz and Pegula – whose parents, Terry and Kim, own the Buffalo Sabres – beating Anisimova.

After all was said and done, the athletes got their sweet new sweaters from the Devils.

Looks like an ace of a gift.

