Tennis stars get custom Devils jerseys after New Jersey tournament

The exhibition matches featured Alcaraz (the reigning US Open champion and current World No. 1) face off against two-time US Open semifinalist Tiafoe, and the 2025 Wimbledon and US Open finalist Amanda Anisimova play 2024 US Open finalist Jessica Pegula.

Fans were in for a treat, as both matches ended in upsets, with Tiafoe taking down Alcaraz and Pegula – whose parents, Terry and Kim, own the Buffalo Sabres – beating Anisimova.

After all was said and done, the athletes got their sweet new sweaters from the Devils.

Looks like an ace of a gift.