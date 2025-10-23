Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham on October 23

The Boston Bruins will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Mass General Brigham, on Thursday, October 23, during their home game against the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. at TD Garden. Lavender, which represents awareness for all forms of cancer, will be incorporated into the game in several ways. Bruins coaches and broadcasters will wear lavender pins to show their support.

Fans will have the opportunity to fill out ‘I Fight For’ cards by visiting staff tables in Loge 5/6, Loge 7/8, Loge 11/12, Loge 15/16 and Balcony 318/319. The cards can be displayed during the second period, when the Bruins take a moment to honor those who have fought or are currently fighting cancer.

A ceremonial puck drop will be performed by Emma Robertson, a 15-year-old from Concord, Massachusetts who was diagnosed in April 2025 with a medulloblastoma in the cerebellum of her brain. After relocating to Philadelphia for eight weeks to begin initial treatment on her brain and spine, she recently returned home to New England and Mass General Brigham to continue her fight.

During the game, the Bruins will recognize Dr. Rian Hasson as the Community All-Star. Hasson is a thoracic surgeon at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Throughout her career she has focused on lung and esophageal oncology and served as director of a lung cancer screening program. Hasson has been spearheading community efforts around lung cancer screening awareness.

Tickets to Thursday's game have been donated to cancer patients at hospitals in the Greater Boston area. Members of the Boston Bruins will meet with pediatric cancer patients from the local Boston area.

The Boston Bruins Foundation recently made a $100,000 donation to name a patient room on Yawkey 8 at Mass General Brigham for Children. The room will feature a custom Bruins-themed mural designed to bring comfort and inspiration to pediatric patients receiving care.

The Foundation has also awarded a $5,000 grant to Zip With Us®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing comfort, dignity and independence to medically complex children through adaptive clothing. The partnership will fund Zip With Us®’s Adaptive All-Stars initiative, providing kid-friendly custom adapted shirts and onesies to pediatric patients at Mass General Brigham for Children.

The Bruins Foundation will host an online auction for the team-issued, autographed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys. The auction will end at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 30. Fans can visit https://HFCJERSEYS.givesmart.com or text HFCJERSEYS to 76278 to place a bid.

Additionally, online and in-game raffles for a team-issued, autographed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys will be held. Fans can visit the Boston Bruins Foundation table located outside Loge 5/6 for more information. Fans can also click HERE to purchase tickets for the online raffle. The online raffle will end at 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 30. The auction and raffles will benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation.

The Foundation will also present a check for $326,542 to the Pan-Mass Challenge, a Massachusetts-based-bike-a-thon that raises money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In August, over 30 riders representing the Bruins Foundation participated in the 192-mile ride to raise funds and awareness for cancer treatment and research.

Thursday's 50/50 raffle will support the Cam Neely Foundation, an organization that provides comfort, support and hope to cancer patients and their families. Tickets can be purchased throughout the game and online at BostonBruins.com/5050.

The ProShop powered by ’47 will have exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise available for fans to show their support, including hats and pucks. Fans can shop in-person at the store on the Hub on Causeway.