Penguins, Wild honor Make-A-Wish child

Bryan Rust took the Pittsburgh Penguins player of the game helmet off the top of the locker stall.

"There was a lot of really good games here," he said. "[Tristan Jarry] was great. [Ryan Shea] was great. But this one goes to you."

With that, Rust handed the helmet to 10-year-old Weston Paszkiewicz, who earlier in the day had signed a one-day contract with the Minnesota Wild, with general manager Bill Guerin handing over a pen to put ink to paper to make it official. It was all part of a day put together by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Paszkiewicz, who was diagnosed with Leukemia in January, spent the morning in the Wild locker room, where he had his own stall and jersey, as part of the newly inked deal. He then took the ice in a No. 83 jersey, with the chance to get on the ice and score some goals with the Wild, accompanied by cheers and stick taps from the players.

"It put perspective on what you're going through and what it is," Wild coach John Hynes said. "I mean, we're doing something we love. We're coaching a game we love. We're playing a game we love. Yes, there's highs and lows in what you do, but you have the opportunity to come out and make someone's day.