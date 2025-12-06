Goal of the Season? MacKinnon dazzles with OT winner

With just over two minutes to play in the extra frame, and the game tied 2-2, MacKinnon picked up the puck near the blue line and got straight to work in the offensive zone.

The seven-time All-Star peeled away from some defenders then pulled a nasty drag move to open a lane in front of the net.

He finished with a top-shelf backhander to grab the extra point for the Avalanche.

"It was a lot of fun," MacKinnon said on the Avalanche TV broadcast after the game. "Scoring a goal like that at MSG, I was excited obviously."