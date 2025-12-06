Goal of the Season? MacKinnon dazzles with OT winner

Avalanche forward makes slick moves for 2nd score of game

COL@NYR: MacKinnon lifts a backhand shot into the net for his second of the game to win it in OT

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Nathan MacKinnon called game, and he did it in style.

The Colorado Avalanche forward showed off his stickhandling skills in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, outmaneuvering the defense to score the game winner.

With just over two minutes to play in the extra frame, and the game tied 2-2, MacKinnon picked up the puck near the blue line and got straight to work in the offensive zone.

The seven-time All-Star peeled away from some defenders then pulled a nasty drag move to open a lane in front of the net.

He finished with a top-shelf backhander to grab the extra point for the Avalanche.

"It was a lot of fun," MacKinnon said on the Avalanche TV broadcast after the game. "Scoring a goal like that at MSG, I was excited obviously."

The beauty capped off a two-goal game for the 2024 Hart Memorial Trophy winner, and his first one wasn't too bad either.

