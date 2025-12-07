Goal of the Season? Ritchie's between-the-legs score comes off carom

It's one thing to set up your own between-the-legs goal, but it's quite another to score one off a carom from the boards behind the net.

If you're not sure if that's even possible, check out New York Islanders forward Calum Ritchie's goal Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ritchie crashed the net on a Tony DeAngelo drive from the point and, seeing the shot go wide and carom out toward him even though his momentum was taking him past the net, he adjusted, lifted his right skate, let the puck pass through his legs, then stuck the stick back through and deposited it in the net.

It's much easier to just watch this one. Time and time and time again.

No pass on the tape, no shooting angle, no problem.