Olczyk shares emotional message on ‘NHL on TNT'

As the NHL continues to celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer month in November, Eddie Olczyk shared a special message on Tuesday’s “NHL on TNT” broadcast.

The analyst and former NHL player – who was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2017 – joined the pregame show before the TNT doubleheader to share advice for those who may be fighting the disease.

“I’d like to talk to the people who are in the battle,” Olczyk said in an emotional moment. “Because when I was in the battle I felt like I was alone. There were days I was ready to quit, and I’ve never quit at anything in my life. But I felt like I was a burden. I felt like I had let people down because I had absorbed cancer.

“What I want everyone to know out there is that you are not alone," he continued. "You have people around you who want to help you, want to love you."