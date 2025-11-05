Olczyk shares emotional message on ‘NHL on TNT'

As the NHL continues to celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer month in November, Eddie Olczyk shared a special message on Tuesday’s “NHL on TNT” broadcast.

The analyst and former NHL player – who was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2017 – joined the pregame show before the TNT doubleheader to share advice for those who may be fighting the disease.

“I’d like to talk to the people who are in the battle,” Olczyk said in an emotional moment. “Because when I was in the battle I felt like I was alone. There were days I was ready to quit, and I’ve never quit at anything in my life. But I felt like I was a burden. I felt like I had let people down because I had absorbed cancer.

“What I want everyone to know out there is that you are not alone," he continued. "You have people around you who want to help you, want to love you."

Olczyk, reporting from Ball Arena in Denver, started his segment by reading off the names of 18 of his friends who are currently fighting. He said he didn’t have any Hockey Fights Cancer cards with him, so he wrote down the names on a yellow legal pad instead.

Fighting back tears, he then shared some personal moments from his own battle.

“One of my biggest problems is that I didn’t want to let anybody in,” Olczyk said. “I wanted to deal with it by myself. … The one thing I had to learn and learn the hard way was you need to let the most important people in your life help you. Let them love you. Let them help you get through this difficult challenge.”

Back in the TNT studio, Liam McHugh and the rest of the studio analysts shared their support for Olczyk.

“Every year your message is so strong and amazing,” McHugh said. “This year is no different. Personally, I love you. I’m so happy you’re here. I’m so happy that you keep raising awareness and delivering this message."

He continued: “I just hope that people know what you said, which is that … you’re never, ever alone. Ever.”

Olczyk’s son, Nick, chimed in on social media in support of his dad.

“The strongest man I will ever know,” Nick wrote. “I’m proud of my dad for a million reasons, but his willingness to tell his most difficult and courageous story in order to help others is at the top. Love you, Dad.”

After Olczyk's diagnosis in 2017, he underwent a surgical procedure and chemotherapy treatment. He was declared cancer-free in 2018.

Olczyk played 1,031 games throughout his 16 years in the NHL, winning the Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers in 1994. After his retirement from hockey in 2000, Olczyk spent some time coaching before starting his broadcasting career.

