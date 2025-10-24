Hockey Fights Cancer Night to include commemorative scarves, autographed hats and more

The Buffalo Sabres and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are partnering once again to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night during the team’s game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Annually one of the most special nights on the Sabres’ calendar, the game is part of an NHL-wide initiative to raise money and awareness toward cancer research while giving fans, players, and other members of the Sabres family the opportunity to represent their loved ones who have battled the disease.

Tickets are still available.

Revisit last year’s game, when the team honored Sabres fan and Roswell patient Jack Langdon, in the below video and scroll for more information on what to expect from this special night.