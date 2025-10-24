Hockey Fights Cancer Night to include commemorative scarves, autographed hats and more

The annual game held in partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will take place on Saturday, Nov. 1.

SMKT-3455_HFC_1920x1080_v2_Article (2)
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are partnering once again to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night during the team’s game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Annually one of the most special nights on the Sabres’ calendar, the game is part of an NHL-wide initiative to raise money and awareness toward cancer research while giving fans, players, and other members of the Sabres family the opportunity to represent their loved ones who have battled the disease.

Tickets are still available.

Revisit last year’s game, when the team honored Sabres fan and Roswell patient Jack Langdon, in the below video and scroll for more information on what to expect from this special night.

We're proud to introduce this year's HFC honoree.

Honoring Megan Woodward

This year’s Hockey Fights Cancer honoree is Megan Woodward, a Western New York native who was diagnosed in 2024 with a rare and aggressive variant of thyroid cancer while pregnant with her second child. She credits her care at Roswell Park with saving her life as well as the life of her newborn daughter.

Megan’s story will be shared on the videoboard prior to the game, and she will be welcomed onto the ice for a ceremonial puck drop.

Hockey Fights Cancer Scarves

The tradition continues. Every seat in KeyBank Center will be adorned with a commemorative Hockey Fights Cancer scarf, featuring the Sabres logo in lavender.

Share who you’re fighting for

Hockey Fights Cancer placards will be placed on every seat inside KeyBank Center and be available at stations throughout the concourse with a space for fans to write the name of a loved one who has battled cancer.

A special moment will be held during the game for fans to raise their placards into the air and share who they’re fighting for.

You can also print your Hockey Fights Cancer placard at **Sabres.com/HFC.**

Autographed Hat Surprise

Hockey Fights Cancer hats featuring the Sabres’ “goathead” will be available for purchase online and in the arena, with proceeds benefiting Roswell Park. Each hat will include an autograph from a surprise Sabres player.

Hats cost $35 in-arena or $40 online during the game while supplies last.

A special 50/50 jackpot

The 50/50 raffle for Friday’s game will have a guaranteed jackpot of at least $50,000 with all proceeds benefitting Roswell Park.

Fans who are not attending the game can still buy 50/50 tickets online at Sabres.com/5050.

In the concourse

There will be special Hockey Fights Cancer photo backdrops and face painting on the 100-Level concourse. A DJ will also be on hand providing music ahead of the game.

News Feed

Prospects Report | After training together in Buffalo, McCarthy and Richard to square off in NCAA

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, storylines, and lineup notes

Injuries and transactions | Zucker, Kesselring, Bryson updates

In NHL debut, nerves not an issue for Sabres' Ellis

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Red Wings 2

NHL announces time changes for Sabres games on Oct. 24 and 25

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Bills Night on Oct. 28 to include Stevie Johnson takeover, special appearances and more 

Q&A | Lyon talks smalltown upbringing, journey to Buffalo

Sabres’ late comeback bid falls short in Montreal

At the Horn | Canadiens 4 - Sabres 2

USA Hockey Announces Rivalry Series Roster

Sabres at Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'That's Sabres hockey' | Doan, Lyon lead passionate win over Panthers

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Panthers 0

Sabres vs. Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Prospects Report | Levi embracing role with Amerks

Sabres' Metsa followed winding road to the NHL