Ovechkin ‘still hungry’ heading into 20th NHL season with Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. – Alex Ovechkin’s focus at the start of his 20th NHL season is more on helping the Washington Capitals find winning chemistry than the League goal record he might be able to reach before it ends.

Ovechkin is well aware that he needs to score 42 goals to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894. But after a busy offseason in which Washington added seven new players, including trades for forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane, and defenseman Jakob Chychrun, finding the right fit for everyone will be an imperative first step in its quest to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs again this season.

“I’m always saying I just have to do my job,” Ovechkin said after the Capitals’ first day of training camp practices on Thursday. “Of course, without goals, you’re not going to win the games. But right now, it’s the most important thing for us to find the line combinations because it’s new guys. It’s basically half the team that’s new. It’s new linemates, new teammates, so you have to use that time for not thinking about goals or something else.

“You just have to think about, ‘OK, what’s going to work for us to get success?”

Ovechkin, who turned 39 on Tuesday, has been a big part of the Capitals’ success. His 853 goals in 1,426 regular-season games, which are good for second in NHL history, have helped them qualify for the playoffs in 15 of his 19 seasons and win the Stanley Cup in 2018. But, as the forward reminded Thursday, “Unfortunately, I can’t stop the time.”

The Capitals have had to make some concessions to that. In fact, coach Spencer Carbery said Ovechkin is “a little bit nicked up” from a minor injury he sustained during offseason training, so they limited his repetitions a little in practice Thursday as a precaution.

“You just have to be smart, and we talked about it with our trainers and the coaching staff,” Ovechkin said. “So, I went (out) there just to see how I feel, and I feel nice out there. I was skating normal.”

After scoring 42 goals in 2022-23, Ovechkin dropped to 31 last season, the lowest output in an 82-game season of his career. He scored just eight goals in his first 43 games before rebounding to score 23 in his final 36 and help Washington (40-31-11) qualify for the playoffs as the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.

But after Ovechkin was held without a point in a four-game loss to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference First Round – the first postseason series of his career in which didn’t get at least one point – Washington was aggressive during the offseason in trying to upgrade the roster around him.