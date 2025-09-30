Golden Knights attract stars with culture built from inaugural success

Marner latest to Vegas, where franchise has 5 1st-place finishes, Stanley Cup championship in 8 seasons

VGK attract stars Eichel Hanifin

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel gives a standard answer when players around the NHL ask him what it's like to play for the Vegas Golden Knights.

"I tell them it's awesome," Eichel told NHL.com.

What's awesome?

"We have great facilities," the center said. "We have an unbelievable group of guys in the locker room. Our staff is second to none, from all the people that work upstairs in the offices to our trainers, the people we're interacting with on a day-to-day basis, the equipment people, the strength staff. It's really just a first-class organization.

“You put that into living in a beautiful place like Vegas with awesome fans and a great community, that's usually what I say."

Eichel's answer and the explanation that follows encapsulates the Golden Knights' success by giving insight into how the culture created in their historic inaugural season of 2017-18 has remained unchanged through massive changes, including almost annual star additions.

Mitch Marner is the latest impact player to buy in, agreeing to an eight-year, $96 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade that brought him to Vegas from the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1.

Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, Eichel, Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl came before Marner -- a list of some of the NHL's highest-paid and most well-known players who have continued the Golden Knights’ tradition of being one of the League's most successful teams.

Vegas is fifth in regular-season wins (362) and second in playoff wins (62), including the 2023 Stanley Cup championship, since joining the NHL. It has made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven of its first eight seasons.

"All of the people you just named are really high character, good people, and you put them in a locker room together and everyone has a common goal," Eichel said. "When I got traded here (Nov. 4, 2021), you just felt it right away in the locker room. It's a really good group of people. Tons of credit to the team that was here at the start. In their inaugural season they built something and for the rest of us that have come after that we've got to maintain that culture."

The Golden Knights' success has led to popularity, so much so that even their preseason games get national attention. They play the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday in a game that will be on TNT and HBO Max (8 p.m. ET).

It's the only preseason game that will be broadcast by TNT or ESPN.

Vegas has 15 nationally televised regular season games in the United States, including Marner's debut against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 8 (10 p.m. ET; TNT, HBO Max) and the next night against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; ESPN+, Hulu, SN360).

"I firmly believe if you build something people want to come play for you," said Stone, who was traded to Vegas by the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 25, 2019. "People talk rebuilds. Imagine (Vegas) doing a rebuild? I don't see it coming because we've created something that people want to be a part of starting with (owner) Bill (Foley) to management to coaching to the players. The guys who were here originally created a culture that I wanted to be a part of. We just keep bringing guys in because it's awesome to be a part of."

Since moving to Vegas on Sept. 1, Marner has learned in more detail why.

It starts with the expectation to win, which Eichel said sets the culture.

"Our standard is the Stanley Cup," Eichel said. "Expectations are super high. I think that's a great problem."

Analyzing the Golden Knights deep forward group

The Golden Knights have finished first in the Pacific Division five times, including last season. They've never finished below fourth. They went to the Cup Final in their first season and won the Stanley Cup in 2023. They're expected to be a Stanley Cup contender again this season.

"Vegas is built the right way, through the middle of the ice and defensemen," said Pete DeBoer, who coached Vegas from the 2019-20 season through 2021-22. "Tried and true formula for winning."

All of Vegas' major additions since the inaugural season play a strong two-way style. Eichel was fifth in the Selke Trophy voting for the League's best defensive forward last season. Stone was 19th.

Marner was seventh.

"We have a structure to our team and I think the veteran group understands that you're not going to have your A game every night of the year, but if you're able to fall back on your structure and grind out a few extra wins it's going to help you," Eichel said. "We play as close to our structure on most nights. Credit to (coach) Bruce (Cassidy) and the coaching staff, they have a good system in place for us and we've bought into. The two go hand in hand and the guys that come in pick it up pretty quickly. I think it's a good system that keeps you in a good position defensively but still allows you to create offense, so that's why you see guys really excel in it."

Off the ice, there is a pay-it-forward mentality that allows players and their families to have an easy transition to Vegas. It's almost like there's a Vegas handbook and list of people willing to help new players as soon as they're acquired.

That started when Stone got to Vegas, continued with Max Pacioretty before the 2018-19 season, Pietrangelo in the 2020 offseason, Eichel early in the 2021-22 season, Hanifin and Hertl at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, and now Marner in advance of this season.

"It's easy for Mitch to get in the locker room and be one of the guys, but I think the things that people don't realize is you're obviously moving to a whole new city, a place you don't have any connections or relationships minus the ones that are developed within the team," Eichel said. "So, there's a lot that comes with that. Where do I get my groceries? Who does my dry cleaning? Do I have someone to watch my dog when I'm out of town? I remember when I came in all the people that helped me. You try to make not only the guy that's in the locker room with you, but their entire family feel welcome and comfortable."

Marner feels that now, which is especially helpful for his wife, Stephanie, and their 1-year-old son, Miles, as they adjust to living outside of the Toronto area for the first time.

"We're all living in the same subdivision pretty much," Marner said. "Everyone is like a golf cart ride away that takes three minutes. There's a lot of young moms on the team. I think that's what makes it mesh so much, getting together, having fun with one another, enjoying the company of your teammates."

The Golden Knights have had that since the beginning, through star additions, mega contracts, coaching changes and more.

It all factors into a sustained culture that is the backdrop to their continued success, the reason the Stones, Pietrangelos, Eichels, Hanifins, Hertls and Marners of this league want to be Golden Knights.

"There's a certain standard that goes with being here and being a part of the Knights," Eichel said. "We all take a lot of pride in that."

