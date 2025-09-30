Golden Knights attract stars with culture built from inaugural success

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel gives a standard answer when players around the NHL ask him what it's like to play for the Vegas Golden Knights.

"I tell them it's awesome," Eichel told NHL.com.

What's awesome?

"We have great facilities," the center said. "We have an unbelievable group of guys in the locker room. Our staff is second to none, from all the people that work upstairs in the offices to our trainers, the people we're interacting with on a day-to-day basis, the equipment people, the strength staff. It's really just a first-class organization.

“You put that into living in a beautiful place like Vegas with awesome fans and a great community, that's usually what I say."

Eichel's answer and the explanation that follows encapsulates the Golden Knights' success by giving insight into how the culture created in their historic inaugural season of 2017-18 has remained unchanged through massive changes, including almost annual star additions.

Mitch Marner is the latest impact player to buy in, agreeing to an eight-year, $96 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade that brought him to Vegas from the Toronto Maple Leafs on July 1.

Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, Eichel, Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl came before Marner -- a list of some of the NHL's highest-paid and most well-known players who have continued the Golden Knights’ tradition of being one of the League's most successful teams.

Vegas is fifth in regular-season wins (362) and second in playoff wins (62), including the 2023 Stanley Cup championship, since joining the NHL. It has made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven of its first eight seasons.

"All of the people you just named are really high character, good people, and you put them in a locker room together and everyone has a common goal," Eichel said. "When I got traded here (Nov. 4, 2021), you just felt it right away in the locker room. It's a really good group of people. Tons of credit to the team that was here at the start. In their inaugural season they built something and for the rest of us that have come after that we've got to maintain that culture."

The Golden Knights' success has led to popularity, so much so that even their preseason games get national attention. They play the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday in a game that will be on TNT and HBO Max (8 p.m. ET).

It's the only preseason game that will be broadcast by TNT or ESPN.

Vegas has 15 nationally televised regular season games in the United States, including Marner's debut against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 8 (10 p.m. ET; TNT, HBO Max) and the next night against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center (10 p.m. ET; ESPN+, Hulu, SN360).

"I firmly believe if you build something people want to come play for you," said Stone, who was traded to Vegas by the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 25, 2019. "People talk rebuilds. Imagine (Vegas) doing a rebuild? I don't see it coming because we've created something that people want to be a part of starting with (owner) Bill (Foley) to management to coaching to the players. The guys who were here originally created a culture that I wanted to be a part of. We just keep bringing guys in because it's awesome to be a part of."

Since moving to Vegas on Sept. 1, Marner has learned in more detail why.

It starts with the expectation to win, which Eichel said sets the culture.

"Our standard is the Stanley Cup," Eichel said. "Expectations are super high. I think that's a great problem."