Predators expect 'best version' of Stamkos, Marchessault

NASHVILLE -- The Nashville Predators are hoping forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault will take on stronger leadership roles this season.

After an aggressive offseason that included adding Stamkos, Marchessault and defenseman Brady Skjei, the Predators did not live up to expectations last season, finishing with a 30-44-8 record and missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons.

Stamkos, 35, had spent the previous 16 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Marchessault, 34, the previous seven seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights. They struggled to quickly adapt to their new surroundings in Nashville.

"It was hard," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "I've been a player. I was in Minnesota for quite a long time, and when you leave, it's hard. It takes some time. They had much more storied [careers]. They won Cups and did some pretty remarkable things where they came from. Change is always hard."

Stamkos had 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games last season after having 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) in 79 games in his final season with Tampa Bay in 2023-24. Marchessault had 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 78 games after having 69 points (42 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games in his final season with Vegas in 2023-24.

The Predators believe they will see better versions of Stamkos and Marchessault this season that will translate to better results as a team.

"I thought at different times they felt a little more comfortable," Brunette said. "Near the end of the year, I thought [Stamkos'] leadership really started showing. I think he'll feel much better coming into this year. This is his team. This is [Marchessault's] team. And there's a lot of pride in that.

"Last year it was hard early on because I still think their hearts were in Vegas and Tampa. Now it's their team. I think the pride that comes when you say, 'This is my team', I think you'll get the best version of them."

Stamkos admitted that feeling comfortable in a new environment took longer than he anticipated, but is hoping he's stronger for it moving forward and that the Predators can get back into the playoffs.

"I think now that you've played a year and you come to the rink and you know exactly where you're going, all that little stuff that you don't really think about, that's second nature now," Stamkos said at his end-of-season press conference on April 18. "I would have loved to experience playoff hockey here because that's probably one of the things I was most excited about. Disappointed that didn't work out, but I think now having been here a year you're definitely in a better spot than you were."