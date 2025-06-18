Josi ‘progressing exceptionally well,’ expected to play for Predators next season

Roman Josi is recovering from Postural Tachycardia Syndrome but is expected to play for the Nashville Predators next season, general manager Barry Trotz said Wednesday.

The 35-year-old defenseman and Predators captain did not play this season after Feb. 25, when he missed the third period after being boarded by Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett. Josi finished the season with 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 53 games.

“Roman Josi was diagnosed with POTS (Postural Tachycardia Syndrome) toward the end of the 2024-25 season. He has been undergoing treatment since that diagnosis and is progressing exceptionally well,” Trotz said in a statement. “We concur with Roman that with continued management and treatment, he can return to the ice for the 2025-26 season and continue with his elite hockey career.

“We look forward to seeing Roman at the start of training camp this fall.”

Postural Tachycardia Syndrome is a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate, often accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Josi was one of six Monday named to Team Switzerland’s preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

A second-round pick (No. 38) by the Predators at the 2008 NHL Draft, Josi has 724 points (190 goals, 534 assists) in 962 regular-season games and 45 points (12 goals, 33 assists) in 91 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Nashville (30-44-8) did not qualify for the playoffs this season.

“Some stuff I’m still dealing with, but it’s been really good,” Josi said on April 18. I’m feeling better and better and have got a couple of months now to recover. … I think I’ve got some really good answers, which are really positive.

“Like I said, I’m progressing really well and we’ve got a lot of time. I keep getting better and better. I’ll definitely be playing when the season starts.”

Josi won the Norris Trophy as the League’s top defenseman in 2019-20, when he had 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists) in 69 games.