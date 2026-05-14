Wild lose West 2nd Round to Avalanche; penalty kill, injuries among factors

3. Injuries to Eriksson Ek, Brodin

Even at max capacity, the Wild would have had a massive challenge to defeat the Avalanche four out of seven times. But without top center Joel Eriksson Ek and arguably their top shutdown defenseman in Jonas Brodin, it became a task too great.

Neither played in the series because of lower-body injuries sustained in the first round against Dallas; Brodin in Game 5 and Eriksson Ek in Game 6.

Without them, Minnesota had to rely on rookie center Danila Yurov to play a top-six role until replacing him on the second line with Michael McCarron in Game 6, and attempt to bandage their defense pairs after Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber.

Yurov was a healthy scratch for Games 5 and 6 against the Stars, and although he showed flashes, the Wild couldn't ask him to replace Eriksson Ek, who is an impact player in every situation, touching all parts of Minnesota's game.

Jake Middleton started the series playing in Brodin's spot next to Jared Spurgeon, but that lasted two games with ineffective results until he was put back there in Game 5. And that didn't work either; Middleton was on the ice for Colorado's last three goals.

Daemon Hunt was solid in replacing Brodin in the lineup, but Minnesota missed the Sweden-born defenseman, especially when trying to protect the lead Wednesday.

4. Center depth overall

The Wild found out the hard way what they probably already knew, that their center depth doesn't match up with Colorado's and until it does, they likely will lag behind the top team in the Central Division.

Colorado was able to use MacKinnon, Brock Nelson, Nazem Kadri and Jack Drury as its four centers. They each have defined roles and each contributed at some point in the series to help push the Avalanche to victory.

The Wild had Ryan Hartman, Yurov, McCarron and Nico Sturm down the middle. It would have looked different with Eriksson Ek, but Minnesota's centers didn't produce, generate, forecheck or make the type of impact at the level of Colorado's centers.

Center depth remains an issue in Minnesota that general manager Bill Guerin is almost certainly going to try to solve in the offseason.

5. Game 5

The Wild had a 3-0 lead after a dominant first period on Wednesday. They were in control and 40 minutes away from forcing a Game 6 back in St. Paul at Grand Casino Arena. They were in the exact position they were hoping to be in and playing the exact way they wanted to be playing.

It did not last.

They're entering the offseason after five games against the Avalanche because instead of trying to build on the 3-0 lead they built in Game 5 at Ball Arena, they tried to protect it, hang onto it, as forward Marcus Foligno said, and attempting to do that for 40 minutes against Colorado is a recipe for disaster.

Forward Parker Kelly scored in the second period. Centers Jack Drury and Nathan MacKinnon scored late in the third. Kulak scored in overtime.

The Wild had no push and managed seven shots on goal after their dominant first period, none in overtime.