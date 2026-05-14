Wild ‘tried to hang on’ but couldn't hold off Avalanche

Minnesota scored on three of its 13 shots against Mackenzie Blackwood in the first period, the goals coming from Marcus Johansson 34 seconds into the game and two from Nick Foligno separated by 4:53; the first at 11:03 and the second at 15:56.

"We played great," said forward Matt Boldy, who had two assists.

But that was it. It ended there for the Wild.

Scott Wedgewood replaced Blackwood to start the second period and he had to make seven saves. That's all. Seven. In 43 minutes and 52 seconds. He did not face a shot in overtime, though the Wild had two Grade A scoring chances on which the passes never connected.

"I mean, yeah, we didn't change anything; we just started to lose battles and that's how the tides turn," Faber said. "They turned them. They turn that quick."

The Avalanche had 22 shots on goal from the second period on, with Parker Kelly making it 3-1 on a deflection 11 minutes into the second period, Jack Drury scoring on a deflection to make it 3-2 at 16:27 of the third, Nathan MacKinnon tying it at 18:37 and Brett Kulak delivering the final blow 3:52 into overtime.

"I think it’s a combination of, you're thinking too much, 'Don’t give them anything,' and you start to maybe not make the plays you need to make against a good team like this," Wild forward Mats Zuccarello said. "The human brain works sometimes like that. You're too worried about not letting goals in that you forget about playing the game at times. I think that's what you feel. I think we came out flying, and did a (heck) of a job in the way we wanted to play. But, at the end of the day, you've got to give them credit as well. They're a good team over there with (heck) of a good players. I think it's just that offensive mind, keep going, get 4-0, get 5-0, instead of being on the cautious side."