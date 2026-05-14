Wild ‘tried to hang on’ but couldn't hold off Avalanche

The most frustrating part for the Wild is as bad as they felt they played in the second period, when the Avalanche had 34 shot attempts to their eight, they still had a 3-1 lead and felt good about how they were handling the third until Drury's goal.
"I thought we did a really good job of trying to close that out," defenseman Quinn Hughes said. "Pucks in, pucks out, defending. They didn't get a ton of looks."
Even MacKinnon's goal wasn't necessarily a great look for the Hart Trophy finalist, but he did something great players do. He turned what looked like nothing into everything.
MacKinnon, from low in the left face-off circle, picked the near corner with only a few inches of space over Jesper Wallstedt's right shoulder to score the game-tying goal with Wedgewood out for the extra skater.
Ironically, it was close to the same location of the shot he missed in the third period of the gold-medal game at the Winter Olympics that could have won it for Team Canada.
"I just saw a little daylight and just threw it there," MacKinnon said. "It doesn't always go where you want it to. Happy it did then."
Wallstedt said giving that one up "hurts a lot."
"I haven't looked at, but it felt like I was in good position, it felt like I had the right read," he said. "Maybe I was a little passive or went down a little quick, but also he picked his corner. I think in the long run that's a save I make most of the time, but not today. Today he scored."