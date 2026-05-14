Avalanche to play Golden Knights or Ducks in Western Conference Final

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Vegas Golden Knights or Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Final.

The Avalanche advanced to the West Final for the first time since 2022 with a 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday.

"I’ve been trying to keep tabs, obviously a little later with the West Coast games," goaltender Scott Wedgewood said. "I’ve been putting it on, watching highlights, keeping tabs on two great teams again. Whoever you get you know it’s going to be a battle but excited to be there and have a chance to play and move along."

The Avalanche, the No. 1 seed in the Central Division and Western Conference, will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 series against the Golden Knights, the No. 1 seed in the Pacific Division, or the Ducks, the No. 3 seed in the Pacific. Vegas leads that series 3-2 with Game 6 in Anaheim on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS).

"I think now [I'll] pay closer attention to that one," defenseman Brett Kulak said. "The playoffs is a long grind and you want to keep your focus narrow. So I think for us, it's just been Minnesota the last number of days, but now we can get some rest and turn our attention. Just keep an eye on both those teams and see how that series goes."

Center Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in the playoffs, and forward Martin Necas has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists). Captain Gabriel Landeskog (three goals, five assists) and defenseman Devon Toews (two goals, six assists) each has eight points, and defenseman Cale Makar has four goals.

Wedgewood is 7-1 with a 2.21 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in eight games. Mackenzie Blackwood is 1-0 with a 3.20 GAA and .872 save percentage in three games (two starts).