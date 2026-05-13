Lavoie discusses medical scare at Canadiens game

Hockey broadcaster tells 'NHL @TheRink' podcast how Montreal staff saves him after stroke

Lavoie

© Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Renaud Lavoie suffered two strokes less than two weeks ago. It slowed him down for a few days.

Lavoie, the longtime TVA Sports broadcaster covering the Montreal Canadiens and the NHL, joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week to discuss his medical scare on May 1, how the Canadiens' medical team, the staff at Bell Centre and TVA Sports teammate and former NHL goalie Patrick Lalime saved him.

"I'm the luckiest man alive, there's no other way to put it, guys," Lavoie said.

Lavoie told co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke what it means to him to still be able to talk about hockey, cover the game he loves, and follow the Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as they head back to Buffalo for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Thursday.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2 after the Sabres won Game 4 at Bell Centre on Tuesday, 3-2.

He also touched on what it meant to him to be shown on the scoreboard during the third period of Game 3 against the Sabres, and for Montreal coach Martin St. Louis to acknowledge him in the postgame press conference even though Lavoie was not there to work the game.

"I've been asked why they showed me on the board during the game in the third period and my best answer to this is this is the Canadiens way," Lavoie said. "That's the Montreal Canadiens in a nutshell. That's who they are.

"I don't know one person in the organization who is not a good person to be honest with you."

While Lavoie talked about himself and his incident, the meat of the conversation he had with Rosen and Roarke was all about the Canadiens and Sabres.

Lavoie specifically provided reasons for why Montreal forward Alex Newhook is on a hot streak in the playoffs with six goals in the past five games. He touched on the evolution of forward Cole Caufield and what made him a 51-goal scorer with Montreal this season.

Lavoie told a story about Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes when he came out of Ohio State University following the 2022-23 season and went to Canadiens' development camp. At the time, Lavoie said he didn't think Dobes had a chance to be an NHL goalie, but he talked about the work he put in, his emotions driving him, and the belief the Canadiens have had in him.

Dobes has a 2.22 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 11 playoff games this year.

Lavoie also provided reasons for why Martin St. Louis has been the right coach for this generation of Canadiens.

Prior to bringing on Lavoie, Rosen and Roarke dive into the Toronto Maple Leafs' decision to fire coach Craig Berube and discuss what type of coach the new regime there, led by general manager John Chayka, could be looking for, such as someone like St. Louis.

The co-hosts get into a bit of a heated debate about the Vegas Golden Knights and if their experience is making the difference in their Western Conference Second Round series against the Anaheim Ducks. Vegas won Game 5 in overtime to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series.

They touch on the Colorado Avalanche, and go through some of the tough decisions voters had to make to get down to Rasmus Dahlin, Zach Werenski and Cale Makar as the three finalists for the Norris Trophy that goes to the League's best defenseman.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

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