Lavoie discusses medical scare at Canadiens game

He also touched on what it meant to him to be shown on the scoreboard during the third period of Game 3 against the Sabres, and for Montreal coach Martin St. Louis to acknowledge him in the postgame press conference even though Lavoie was not there to work the game.

"I've been asked why they showed me on the board during the game in the third period and my best answer to this is this is the Canadiens way," Lavoie said. "That's the Montreal Canadiens in a nutshell. That's who they are.

"I don't know one person in the organization who is not a good person to be honest with you."

While Lavoie talked about himself and his incident, the meat of the conversation he had with Rosen and Roarke was all about the Canadiens and Sabres.

Lavoie specifically provided reasons for why Montreal forward Alex Newhook is on a hot streak in the playoffs with six goals in the past five games. He touched on the evolution of forward Cole Caufield and what made him a 51-goal scorer with Montreal this season.

Lavoie told a story about Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes when he came out of Ohio State University following the 2022-23 season and went to Canadiens' development camp. At the time, Lavoie said he didn't think Dobes had a chance to be an NHL goalie, but he talked about the work he put in, his emotions driving him, and the belief the Canadiens have had in him.

Dobes has a 2.22 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 11 playoff games this year.

Lavoie also provided reasons for why Martin St. Louis has been the right coach for this generation of Canadiens.

Prior to bringing on Lavoie, Rosen and Roarke dive into the Toronto Maple Leafs' decision to fire coach Craig Berube and discuss what type of coach the new regime there, led by general manager John Chayka, could be looking for, such as someone like St. Louis.