MacKinnon hits small spot in big moment in Avalanche comeback

It looked like MacKinnon maybe gave a quick glance to Nelson in the bumper, but really he didn't hesitate to whip the puck at the net.
"Unbelievable," Avalanche forward Parker Kelly said. "I mean, didn't really look like there was much there. And then, I mean, we're all standing on the bench, and you just see it kind of hit the top of the net. And, yeah, just what a shot. Elite player, big-time player, gamer. That's why they call him 'The Dog', man. He shows up in those big moments."
Wallstedt dropped his head, almost in disbelief, just after the puck whizzed by his right ear.
"Yeah, obviously that one hurts a lot," the Wild goalie said. "I'm not sure. I haven't looked at, but it felt like I was in good position, it felt like I had the right read. Maybe I was a little passive or went down a little quick, but also he picked his corner. I think in the long run that's a save I make most of the time, but not today. Today he scored."