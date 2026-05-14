MacKinnon hits small spot in big moment in Avalanche comeback

Center ties game with ‘special shot’ with 1:23 remaining before Colorado clinches series with Game 5 OT win

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© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon didn't see much of an opening.

It's a good thing MacKinnon doesn't need much of an opening.

"I just saw a little daylight and just threw it there," the Colorado Avalanche center said. "Doesn't always go where you want it to. Happy it did."

In what turned out to be the biggest moment of regulation, MacKinnon found the smallest space to score a game-tying goal.

From below the dot in the left face-off circle, MacKinnon sent it into the little opening above goalie Jesper Wallstedt's right shoulder, completing Colorado's comeback from three goals down, tying Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round with 1:23 remaining in the third period.

MIN@COL, Gm 5: MacKinnon rings one off the post to tie it

Brett Kulak scored 3:52 into overtime to give the Avalanche a 4-3 series-clinching win at Ball Arena on Wednesday, sending them into the Western Conference Final, where they will face either the Vegas Golden Knights or Anaheim Ducks.

"Just such a special player making a special shot at such a clutch moment," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said of MacKinnon.

When you break it down, MacKinnon had options.

He could have looked for Brock Nelson in the bumper. A quick pass and shot might have worked.

He could have given the puck back to Martin Necas at the left point.

It was a 6-on-5 situation with goalie Scott Wedgewood pulled for the extra skater, so if MacKinnon didn't think he had a good enough look, getting the puck back to Necas to work it around again could have been the play.

Landeskog was covered in front of the net. The seam pass to Nazem Kadri was not open. Neither was the diagonal pass up to Brent Burns at the right point.

"We had all those areas covered," Wild coach John Hynes said, "and MacKinnon made a heck of a shot."

It looked like MacKinnon maybe gave a quick glance to Nelson in the bumper, but really he didn't hesitate to whip the puck at the net.

"Unbelievable," Avalanche forward Parker Kelly said. "I mean, didn't really look like there was much there. And then, I mean, we're all standing on the bench, and you just see it kind of hit the top of the net. And, yeah, just what a shot. Elite player, big-time player, gamer. That's why they call him 'The Dog', man. He shows up in those big moments."

Wallstedt dropped his head, almost in disbelief, just after the puck whizzed by his right ear.

"Yeah, obviously that one hurts a lot," the Wild goalie said. "I'm not sure. I haven't looked at, but it felt like I was in good position, it felt like I had the right read. Maybe I was a little passive or went down a little quick, but also he picked his corner. I think in the long run that's a save I make most of the time, but not today. Today he scored."

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