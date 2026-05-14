MacKinnon hits small spot in big moment in Avalanche comeback

Brett Kulak scored 3:52 into overtime to give the Avalanche a 4-3 series-clinching win at Ball Arena on Wednesday, sending them into the Western Conference Final, where they will face either the Vegas Golden Knights or Anaheim Ducks.

"Just such a special player making a special shot at such a clutch moment," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said of MacKinnon.

When you break it down, MacKinnon had options.

He could have looked for Brock Nelson in the bumper. A quick pass and shot might have worked.

He could have given the puck back to Martin Necas at the left point.

It was a 6-on-5 situation with goalie Scott Wedgewood pulled for the extra skater, so if MacKinnon didn't think he had a good enough look, getting the puck back to Necas to work it around again could have been the play.

Landeskog was covered in front of the net. The seam pass to Nazem Kadri was not open. Neither was the diagonal pass up to Brent Burns at the right point.

"We had all those areas covered," Wild coach John Hynes said, "and MacKinnon made a heck of a shot."