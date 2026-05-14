Avalanche maintain ‘belief’ for thrilling, series-clinching comeback in Game 5

It seemed an unlikely moment after the first period when Minnesota got off to a sizzling start and a 3-0 lead. Ball Arena was quiet. Colorado looked off a step or two, looked disconnected. It looked like it was going to be a repeat of Game 3 when the Avalanche played arguably their worst game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs thus far.

So, at first intermission the Avalanche switched goalies, from starter Mackenzie Blackwood to Scott Wedgewood. Blackwood allowed three goals on 13 shots.

Besides the goalie change, was anything said entering the second period?

“I’m not going to tell you what it was, but it wasn’t anything crazy,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Again, just trying to give them a message that sort of simplifies where it starts for us. What’s the starting point here, because we were losing all over the ice, in every aspect. So just trying to break it down. Where do we start? What do we have to concentrate on first? What’s next? Then give them a third thing and just do that. We’ll start to gain a little momentum.

“When it comes to the goalie switch, a regular-season game, I would’ve left Blackwood in there because he was no different than the rest of our team. Like, we just weren’t good enough. But you’re looking for a spark.”