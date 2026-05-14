Avalanche maintain ‘belief’ for thrilling, series-clinching comeback in Game 5

DENVER -- Brett Kulak raised his arms in jubilation after he scored the deciding goal and the defenseman, wide open for Martin Necas’ pass in the early minutes of overtime, was mobbed by his Colorado Avalanche teammates.
What looked as if it would be a terrible night for the Avalanche after the first period turned into an amazing, thrilling, crazy, chaotic and for them, awesome comeback that culminated with Kulak’s winner.
“I mean, it’s got to be, comebacks, probably No. 1, I guess,” Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon said after they turned a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round at Ball Arena on Wednesday.