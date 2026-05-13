Hall of Famer Gainey enjoying Canadiens’ playoff ride

The captain, like all others, must navigate situations of less time and space than is usually available in the regular season.

“The NHL season begins with 32 teams and 16 are eliminated by the start of the playoffs,” Gainey said. “Advance one more group and they're down to eight teams. You don’t have a lot of weak players on the ice. You don’t have a lot of guys who haven’t played or are up on injury recall, or are not quite ready to play, only ready in a year or two.

“Those who are playing on the eight teams that remain, there probably is less space because there are fewer mental and physical mistakes. The quality of players on the ice is enhanced as you move up the pyramid.

“We all can see that the pace of the game is much higher. There’s very little downtime when the players jump off the bench and onto the ice at maximum or very close to maximum speed. In some ways, it’s relative. The space is smaller but the players are quicker. They’ve had to adjust.

"If you haven’t been able to adjust and pick up the pace of how you do things -- your movement of the puck, your decisions -- then you’re going to be stranded and you’ll feel like you’re standing on the expressway with everybody going by you on all sides."