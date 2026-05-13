Hall of Famer Gainey enjoying Canadiens’ playoff ride

MONTREAL -- Comfortably reclined in his downtown home on Tuesday night, Bob Gainey divided his focus between two one-goal Montreal hockey games.
At Bell Centre, the NHL Canadiens -- for whom Gainey played, captained, coached and served as general manager spanning 37 years through four decades -- fell short 3-2 against the Buffalo Sabres in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.
At Place Bell in Laval, a dozen miles north of his condo, the Montreal Victoire defeated the Minnesota Frost 2-1 in sudden-death Game 5 of their PWHL Semifinal, the Victoire advancing to the championship round against the Ottawa Charge.
If a team based in Canada hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since the Canadiens’ 1993 title, a women’s team from this country is now guaranteed to win a major hockey championship.