Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Avalanche rally in Game 5, reach West Final

Golden Knights look to join them; Sabres, Canadiens play key Game 5

Kulak celebrates OT goal Playoffs Playback May 14 26

© Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Thursday, May 14:

The score

Western Conference Second Round

Avalanche 4, Wild 3 (OT) -- COL wins series 4-1

Games on Thursday

Eastern Conference Second Round

Canadiens at Sabres (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), Game 5 -- Series tied 2-2

Western Conference Second Round

Golden Knights at Ducks (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS), Game 6 -- VGK lead 3-2

What We Learned

Here is a key takeaway from Wednesday:

Maybe nothing can stop the Avalanche

If being down 3-0 in the first period and looking like they were getting skated right out of the building isn't enough to keep the Colorado Avalanche from winning a game, then, we must ask the following question: Can anything stop them this year? The answer is, of course, still TBD, but it's hard to avoid the thought that their series-clinching Game 5 win against the Minnesota Wild, 4-3 in overtime to advance to the Western Conference Final, is exactly the type of win that championships teams find a way to manufacture. The Avalanche have been the best team in the NHL from start to now, and they punctuated that Wednesday. It's not that anybody should be surprised, not with the Avalanche's obvious depth and talent, that they could come back from being three goals down in the first period, it's just we learned even that isn't enough to stop them when they find their skating legs and start to push. They didn't stop until Brett Kulak delivered the overtime blow. They might not stop until the Stanley Cup is theirs. Eight wins to go. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

MIN@COL, Gm 5: Kulak wins series for Avalanche with OT winner

In Case You Missed It

Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:

SECOND ROUND

WILD vs. AVALANCHE

Avalanche maintain ‘belief’ for thrilling, series-clinching comeback in Game 5

Wild ‘tried to hang on’ but couldn't hold off Avalanche

MacKinnon hits small spot in big moment in Avalanche comeback

Kulak scores in OT, Avalanche eliminate Wild, advance to Western Conference Final

Avalanche to play Golden Knights or Ducks in Western Conference Final

CANADIENS vs. SABRES

Benson’s grit, goals boosting Sabres entering Game 5 against Canadiens

Canadiens hope to bounce back in Game 5 following latest setback

Luukkonen reclaims net, delivers for Sabres in Game 4

DUCKS vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Ducks drawing from ‘resiliency in our game’ to extend season in Game 6

Hertl overcomes scoring slump at perfect time for Golden Knights

McNabb suspended 1 game for actions in Game 5 for Golden Knights

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

CANADIENS/SABRES vs. HURRICANES

Miller enjoying fatherhood, 1st season with Hurricanes 

Andersen 'locked in' for undefeated Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Hurricanes to play Sabres or Canadiens in Eastern Conference Final

Playoffs

Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Wild lose West 2nd Round to Avalanche; penalty kill, injuries among factors

Avalanche maintain ‘belief’ for thrilling, series-clinching comeback in Game 5

MacKinnon hits small spot in big moment in Avalanche comeback

Kulak scores in OT, Avalanche eliminate Wild, advance to Western Conference Final

Wild 'tried to hang on' but couldn't hold off Avalanche

Avalanche to play Golden Knights or Ducks in Western Conference Final

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Ducks drawing from ‘resiliency in our game’ to extend season in Game 6

McNabb suspended 1 game for actions in Game 5 for Golden Knights

Benson’s grit, goals boosting Sabres entering Game 5 against Canadiens

Canadiens hope to bounce back in Game 5 following latest setback

Miller enjoying fatherhood, 1st season with Hurricanes 

Hertl overcomes scoring slump at perfect time for Golden Knights

3 Things to Watch: Wild at Avalanche, Game 5 of Western 2nd Round

NHL EDGE stats: MacKinnon's case for Conn Smythe Trophy in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Hall of Famer Gainey enjoying Canadiens' playoff ride

Lavoie discusses medical scare at Canadiens game