Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Avalanche rally in Game 5, reach West Final

What We Learned

Here is a key takeaway from Wednesday:

Maybe nothing can stop the Avalanche

If being down 3-0 in the first period and looking like they were getting skated right out of the building isn't enough to keep the Colorado Avalanche from winning a game, then, we must ask the following question: Can anything stop them this year? The answer is, of course, still TBD, but it's hard to avoid the thought that their series-clinching Game 5 win against the Minnesota Wild, 4-3 in overtime to advance to the Western Conference Final, is exactly the type of win that championships teams find a way to manufacture. The Avalanche have been the best team in the NHL from start to now, and they punctuated that Wednesday. It's not that anybody should be surprised, not with the Avalanche's obvious depth and talent, that they could come back from being three goals down in the first period, it's just we learned even that isn't enough to stop them when they find their skating legs and start to push. They didn't stop until Brett Kulak delivered the overtime blow. They might not stop until the Stanley Cup is theirs. Eight wins to go. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer