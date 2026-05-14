The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Thursday, May 14:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Avalanche rally in Game 5, reach West Final
Golden Knights look to join them; Sabres, Canadiens play key Game 5
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The score
Western Conference Second Round
Avalanche 4, Wild 3 (OT) -- COL wins series 4-1
Games on Thursday
Eastern Conference Second Round
Canadiens at Sabres (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC), Game 5 -- Series tied 2-2
Western Conference Second Round
Golden Knights at Ducks (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS), Game 6 -- VGK lead 3-2
Full Coverage of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Get the latest news from the 2026 postseason, and explore coverage from every series -- Round 1 through the Stanley Cup Final.
What We Learned
Here is a key takeaway from Wednesday:
Maybe nothing can stop the Avalanche
If being down 3-0 in the first period and looking like they were getting skated right out of the building isn't enough to keep the Colorado Avalanche from winning a game, then, we must ask the following question: Can anything stop them this year? The answer is, of course, still TBD, but it's hard to avoid the thought that their series-clinching Game 5 win against the Minnesota Wild, 4-3 in overtime to advance to the Western Conference Final, is exactly the type of win that championships teams find a way to manufacture. The Avalanche have been the best team in the NHL from start to now, and they punctuated that Wednesday. It's not that anybody should be surprised, not with the Avalanche's obvious depth and talent, that they could come back from being three goals down in the first period, it's just we learned even that isn't enough to stop them when they find their skating legs and start to push. They didn't stop until Brett Kulak delivered the overtime blow. They might not stop until the Stanley Cup is theirs. Eight wins to go. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer
In Case You Missed It
Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:
SECOND ROUND
Avalanche maintain ‘belief’ for thrilling, series-clinching comeback in Game 5
Wild ‘tried to hang on’ but couldn't hold off Avalanche
MacKinnon hits small spot in big moment in Avalanche comeback
Kulak scores in OT, Avalanche eliminate Wild, advance to Western Conference Final
Avalanche to play Golden Knights or Ducks in Western Conference Final
Benson’s grit, goals boosting Sabres entering Game 5 against Canadiens
Canadiens hope to bounce back in Game 5 following latest setback
Luukkonen reclaims net, delivers for Sabres in Game 4
Ducks drawing from ‘resiliency in our game’ to extend season in Game 6
Hertl overcomes scoring slump at perfect time for Golden Knights
McNabb suspended 1 game for actions in Game 5 for Golden Knights
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
CANADIENS/SABRES vs. HURRICANES
Miller enjoying fatherhood, 1st season with Hurricanes
Andersen 'locked in' for undefeated Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Playoffs
Hurricanes to play Sabres or Canadiens in Eastern Conference Final