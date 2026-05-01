3 Things to Watch: Lightning at Canadiens, Game 6 of Eastern 1st Round

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens can advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in five years with a victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round at Bell Centre on Friday.

Montreal holds a 3-2 lead in the matchup and can win its first postseason series since 2021 when it defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup semifinal. The Canadiens went on to lose in the Final in five games to the Lightning.

Keep in mind that crowds at Bell Centre were limited to several thousand during that run because of concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, the last time Montreal had the chance to clinch a playoff series on home ice with a capacity crowd on hand was June 24, 2015, when they lost 5-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round. The Canadiens still held a 3-2 lead in that best-of-7 series and went on to eliminate the Senators two days later with a 2-0 victory at Ottawa.

Given that long wait, the players expect the vibe in the already-electric Bell Centre to be off the charts for this one.

“I don’t think many of us have been here for those 11 years but we for sure are hungry to give those fans what they deserve,” Montreal forward Cole Caufield said after the team's morning skate Friday. “It’s a big opportunity, and to do it at home would be pretty special.”

Defenseman Noah Dobson, who has yet to appear in the series because of an upper body injury, was on the ice taking shots at the morning skate but is not expected to play.

Tampa Bay is looking to force a Game 7 for the sixth time in its history, following the 2022 first round, 2015 first round, 2011 conference final, 2011 conference quarterfinal and 2004 Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning have won the series in each scenario except one (in 2011). They are 16-14 (.533) in 30 all-time potential elimination games, the second-highest winning percentage in Stanley Cup Playoffs history (minimum five games played), behind only the New York Islanders (32-25, .561).

Tampa Bay is also trying to avoid a first-round playoff exit for the fourth consecutive season.

“We know it’s going to be loud,” Lightning forward Gage Goncalves said. “It’s our goal to do the things that will silence the crowd.”

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said defenseman Victor Hedman “is going to be an option really soon” but won’t play in Game 6. The Lightning captain last played March 19 before taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.