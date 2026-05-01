Dobes' rise key for Canadiens ahead of Game 6 against Lightning

Enter Patrick Lalime, the former NHL goaltender who is now a broadcaster and covers the NHL and the Canadiens for TVA Sports in Quebec.

Lalime himself had a solid NHL career, going 200-174-16 with 32 ties in 444 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres from 1996-2011.

And yet, after all those highs, he could relate to Dobes’ situation, specifically how the lows can gnaw at a goalie.

In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs on April 20, 2004, the Maple Leafs won 4-1 thanks in part to two first-period goals from forward Joe Nieuwendyk that squeezed through the five-hole of Lalime. To this day Lalime, who was pulled for the start of the second period with Toronto up 3-0, knows he should have stopped both.

“You ask yourself what you could have done differently,” Lalime told NHL.com last April. “It took years to get over it. You want to do so well for your teammates. Time helps. But you don’t completely forget, especially since it came against the Maple Leafs, the team we wanted to beat so bad.”

As such, Lalime sympathized with Dobes’ emotional struggles. So, about a week after Dobes had cried in front of reporters and TV cameras, Lalime had a heart-to-heart chat with him.

“I just tried to cheer him up a bit,” Lalime said Thursday. “You know, you come into the League and it’s easy to get carried away with one game. You’ve got to realize it’s a long run, a long season, a long career. He’s an emotional kid and always will be because that’s who he is, but I just told him to stay the course and see the big picture.”

Those words eventually seemed to resonate. Dobes took over the starter’s job on Jan. 27 and posted 14 wins the rest of the season, trailing only Vasilevskiy (16) and the Dallas Stars’ Jake Oettinger (16) in that span.

Carrying that momentum into the postseason, he has better numbers through five games than Vasilevskiy in terms of wins (3-2), goals-against average (2.49-2.68) and save percentage (.903-.880).

“I’ve been impressed the way he’s handled the matchup against Vasilevskiy,” Lalime said. “You don’t really play against the other goalie, but you also know a guy like that rarely slips up. And I think he’s been very solid throughout the series, very calm on and off the ice. Very in control.

“He’s stayed the course. I’ve been impressed with how he’s handled the whole year. And he’s been true to himself. If he feels something, he says it. But on the ice, he’s dialed in.”

Should he continue to be that way in Game 6, the Canadiens very much could punch their ticket into the second round. For his part, Dobes is champing at the bit for the electric atmosphere that awaits him and his teammates once again at Bell Centre.

“We can’t wait,” Dobes said. “It’s going to be crazy. And we will be ready. I know how excited our fans will be.

“Exciting times.”

And, in the end, should the Canadiens prevail and win the series, don’t be surprised to see tears once again trickle down his cheeks.

Only this time, they’ll be tears of joy.