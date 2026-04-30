Carbonneau enjoying Canadiens' 'pretty amazing' playoff atmosphere

Precious little time and space is hockey that defined much of Carbonneau’s career. A three-time winner of the Selke Award as the NHL’s best defensive forward, he was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2019.

“I’ve always been a believer that the better you play defensively, the more chances you have offensively,” Carbonneau said. “When you have the puck, you’re trying to score goals. when you don’t have it, it’s trying to get it back as quickly as possible. The less time you give your opponent with it, the better it is.”

Again on Wednesday, the Canadiens’ offense came from deeper in the lineup. Forward Brendan Gallagher, playing his first game this postseason after having been a healthy scratch the first four, got Montreal on the board first, followed by forwards Kirby Dach and Alexandre Texier.

The Lightning have outshot the Canadiens 134-117 through five games, Montreal having scored one more goal (14-13) and holding the special-teams edge on the power play (23.8 to 17.4 percent) and penalty kill (82.6 to 76.2 percent).

The Canadiens' first line of captain Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield had just four of Montreal’s 24 shots in Game 5. The trio has a combined 12 points in the series(four goals, none at 5-on-5, with eight assists), so as often happens in playoff hockey, others have stepped up.