Carbonneau enjoying Canadiens' 'pretty amazing' playoff atmosphere

“You can’t buy experience, you have to live it, and going to the playoffs this year adds to that,” he said. “Before the playoffs, Tampa was one team that scared me. Experience is an important thing and they have a lot of it. They know how to win. They have players who can win a series, make a difference, but so do the Canadiens. That’s why it’s been so close.”
At this point in the series, Carbonneau weighs the psychological against the physical, the idea of facing the same team night after night putting the game as much between players’ ears as in the corners and the dirty ice in front of the net.
“I don’t know if there’s a point when the mental game plays the bigger role,” he said. “I remember a defensive player in the NFL in the 1980s saying that his goal was to make the guy in front of him quit, just say, ‘(To heck with) it. I’m done, I don’t want to play against him.’ That’s mental intimidation.
“I wasn’t extraordinary on face-offs but I was good because I never wanted to lose one. I wanted to be sure the guy in front of me changed his style, have him think, ‘If I can’t beat him, I’ll try something else.’ And once he did that, I thought, ‘I’ve got him.’"