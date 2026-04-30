Canadiens have 'great opportunity' against Lightning in Game 6

The Canadiens spent the past five seasons rebuilding their roster for the first time in franchise history. St. Louis was hired with no previous NHL coaching experience during the 2021-22 season and Montreal finished last in the Atlantic Division three years in a row.
But the Canadiens improved each season and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, losing to the Washington Capitals in five games in the first round. Montreal now finds itself in the driver's seat with two opportunities to close out the series, which has seen the first three games decided in overtime and all five games decided by one goal.
"Every game we learn, we learned some stuff last night, and you try to carry that into the next game, put your best foot forward, stick to the process," St. Louis said. "So cliche and nothing guaranteed but it's all about raising the percentages on your side, nothing guaranteed."
Guhle was encouraged by the Canadiens' performance in Game 5, when they successfully held off relentless pressure by the Lightning to deny the tying goal and protect their one-goal lead after Alexandre Texier's goal 1:06 into the third period gave Montreal its third lead of the game.
"I thought last game was really good," Guhle said. "We defended well. We were playing fast, we were playing well, everyone was engaged and doing the right things, doing what the game was asking of them. I think it's just kind of building off what we did last night. We should be good."