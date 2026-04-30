Canadiens have 'great opportunity' against Lightning in Game 6

"We can use the crowd to our advantage," Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle said in a Zoom call from Tampa on Thursday. "But we've just got to stay even keel through all of it and I think that's kind of a big thing. It's going to be loud, the fans are going to be excited but the big thing for us is just to kind of not get too high, not get too low, not get nervous, not do too much or too little, just keep playing our game."

Tampa Bay has plenty of experience competing in hostile environments. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, defenseman Ryan McDonagh, and forwards Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde are some of the Lightning players who won the Stanley Cup for a second straight season when they defeated Montreal in five games in the 2021 Final.

"I feel like it was such a great opportunity to go against the team (this playoffs) that probably set the standard the last 10 years," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. "We haven't done anything yet but it's a challenge, it was going to be a challenge, still is a challenge. This is a veteran, talented group that is not going to go away easy, wasn't going to give you anything for free. And the ups and downs of it is part of it, but the learning through it, I think is what is most important."