Hagel, Lightning 'will learn a lot about ourselves' in Game 6 at Canadiens

“Everyone, when Game 6 is over, will learn a lot about ourselves," Hagel said. "This team will learn a lot about themselves. There is not much more to say. You just, kind of, have to leave it up to us. I think it will show a lot about our team and a lot about who we are as people.”

One of the deciding factors for the Lightning will be getting off to a better start. On Thursday, Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher scored on his first shift three minutes into the first period. Montreal never trailed and held on for a 3-2 win.

Tampa Bay has given up the first goal in four of the first five games of this series and hasn't held a lead at the end of the first period in the past 20 games, dating back to March 19 (including two regular-season games against the Canadiens). It's a stat that even Cooper seemed a little surprised to hear.

"Is it 20, like 2-0? I'd love to change that," Cooper said, "but what I'd love to change though, is walking in after the third period with the lead. If we do that, then I'll be happy. Naturally our starts, we've had a tough time, especially at the end of the regular season. It's not the recipe to have to keep chasing the game, but we've found a way and here we are. We're still alive."